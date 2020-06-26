Why Mulan Could Be Disney's Most Important Live-Action Remake

Mulan Could Be A Worthy Challenge Of Streaming Versus Theaters

Mulan is in a unique spot as the first big movie in theaters too because on the surface, it's not the most original film for audiences to first venture back to theaters. That’s why a movie like Tenet has been an attractive title to “save” cinema with Christopher Nolan’s innovative script, set pieces and global scale. Not to mention this is the first time a Disney remake is hitting theaters after the launch of the streaming service Disney+. Chances are most fans have the platform and can readily revisit the ‘90s Mulan instead of leaving their homes. Also, word on the street is the live-action remake is already set to hit the service in October, though obviously that could change down the line.