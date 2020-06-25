Jurassic World 3 Might Be Bringing Back Yet Another Jurassic Park Character

Leave a Comment
Jurassic World: Dominion is set to have many of the original characters from Jurassic Park return, including Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ian Malcolm,and Dr. Ellie Sattler. Now, we’ve learned yet another Jurassic Park alum might be joining the party.
According to Collider, the character Lewis Dodgson could be returning for Jurassic World: Dominion. Queue Dennis Nedry yelling, “Dodgson! We got Dodgson here!” Though the red shirt-wearing mysterious character was once played by Cameron Thor, he could be played by character actor Campbell Scott, who was also Peter Parker’s father in The Amazing Spider-Man.
If you’re struggling to remember who Lewis Dodgson is, that’s not surprising. He only played a small role in Jurassic Park and was never seen again. However, his character plays a much larger role in Michael Crichton’s novels.
To refresh your memory, Lewis Dodgson was the mysterious spy from BioSyn, a competitor of InGen. He gave Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) a container disguised as shaving cream to smuggle dinosaur embryos. Dennis Nedry, of course, failed to complete his mission. When we reportedly reunite with Dodgson in Jurassic World: Dominion, he'll now be the CEO of BioSyn.
Perhaps other than a story about the world dealing with the fallout of dinosaurs running amok, the fact that many characters from Jurassic Park will be returning has been the most exciting thing about Jurassic World: Dominion.
While we know heavy hitters like Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern will be returning, there have also been small hints that even more characters could be coming back, like John Hammond’s grandchildren. Joe Mazzello, who played Tim Murphy, teased as much earlier this year on Twitter, saying:
I think it’s time to get back to work. What do you say gang?
Naturally, Jurassic World: Dominion will also be bringing back the Jurassic World regulars, like Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. But just to keep the party growing, there’ve also been reports that Jake Johnson and Omar Sy, both of whom appeared in the first Jurassic World, will be returning to play their characters in the jam-packed threequel.
While there aren’t many details on the Jurassic World: Dominion story, with all these returning characters, it’s highly likely they’ll all be busy trying to deal with the many dinosaurs running loose in the world. While it could be assumed Owen and Claire will try to round up the dinosaurs and bring them back to a secluded island, Jurassic World producer Frank Marshall seems to think this is just the beginning.
It’s interesting that they might be bringing back Lewis Dodgson after all this time. The real question is what specific role would he play in Jurassic World: Dominion and how his involvement deals with the larger Jurassic World story. I guess we’ll have to wait and find out. Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to be released on June 11, 2021.