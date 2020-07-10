What Disneyland Does With The Feral Cats That Live There

You may have seen them if you've kept your eyes on the plant life throughout Disneyland as you've walked from one attraction to another. Felines hiding from the crowds. Nobody seems to know exactly how or when the cats moved in. It's possible they've been there since day one in 1955. But they've been there for years at the very least. And according to reports, Disneyland is happy to have them. Estimates range from 100-200 cats living between the two theme parks of the Disneyland Resort, and while they tend to stay hidden during the day, they roam the park freely at night. And likely do the same now that the park is empty.