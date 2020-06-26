Original Pocahontas Actress Responds To The Movie’s Controversial ‘Savages’ Song

"Savages" takes place late in the film, as tensions between the European settlers and the Native American people have hit a fever pitch. Combat between the two is all but assured. The song is a duet between the two groups where each one is calling the other "savages." Each side sees the other as different, and therefore, not worthy of any consideration as people. Because the other side is different, they must therefore be evil. It's not hard to see why a song like this is being discussed in a modern context.