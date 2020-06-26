One Reason Jon Stewart’s Excited By Irresistible Going Straight To Homes

You wouldn’t think that a comedy like Irresistible would be something that might require a spoiler warning, as it looks like a carefree, but extremely funny, night at the movies. However, after reading Jon Stewart’s analogy involving a trail of popcorn leading to the film’s ending, it’s starting to look like it may be a good idea to stay away from social media before seeing it for yourself. After all, the 48-hour rental window will allow you to see things again from a more critical lens, armed with the knowledge of where the candidacy of Chris Cooper’s Jack Hastings eventually leads.