One Character That Will Definitely Be Returning For Doctor Strange 2

Karl Mordo is the second returning, support player who's confirmed to return for the Doctor Strange sequel, as Benedict Wong’s character, Wong, has also been implied to be along for the ride in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At least, his seemingly intimated knowledge of the shooting schedule for this spirited sequel, as well as Wong’s return cameo in Avengers: Endgame would have the world thinking that way. Anyone who wants to start placing their early bets on how a potential Mordo/Wong showdown would end, it looks like you’re about to start seeing some odds posted any day now.