Netflix’s Da 5 Bloods Star Jonathan Majors Talks About Spike Lee's Major Impact On Him As A Kid

Any budding cinephile will tell you that all it takes is the right director to kick off a lifelong obsession with the world of films. When it came to Jonathan Majors, one of the stars of Spike Lee’s killer ensemble drama Da 5 Bloods, it was Lee’s own filmography that lit the fuse on his cinematic education. And as he admitted during his promotion of the Netflix original film, that education started very early on in life.