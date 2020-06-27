Michael B. Jordan’s Next Film Just Landed A New Release Date Following Delays

Michael B. Jordan’s last movie to hit theaters, Just Mercy, was released on Christmas Day, a few months before movie theaters around the country began to shut down to help slow the spread of the pandemic. 2018 was such a huge year for him that we all got pretty used to seeing him on movie marquees. So it would be strange to go a whole year without his face on the big screen at least once. But of course, he’s far from the only actor whose projects have been impacted by COVID-19.