The Advice Michael Rooker Likes To Give Fans About Watching Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 1 And Vol. 2

Leave a Comment
If there’s one thing you can count on from Michael Rooker, it’s not to mince words. So if you were to go to anyone for advice for how to get into Guardians Of The Galaxy, he would be a good person to start with. It turns out he actually has some solid advice for anyone who hasn't seen Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 yet, too.
Michael Rooker may not have seemed like an immediate first choice for a superhero franchise, but when his longtime friend and collaborator James Gunn took the reins for Guardians Of The Galaxy, it was only a matter of time before he found a place for him. The director cast Michael Rooker as Yondu -- and the rest was history.
When Michael Rooker reflects on Guardians Of The Galaxy, he has a unique perspective to offer -- not just with regard to his own memories of making the movies, but also on the best way to consume the movies if you want to fully experience them:
When I think about it, I had shaved my head for the first one, and kept it shaved for quite a while, even into the second one. So I walked around and hung out with no hair for quite a few years and I gotta tell you, I enjoyed the haircut. But it's good to have a little bit of hair back. [Laughs.] I like to tell people to watch both Guardians of the Galaxy movies, one after the other, with a good meal and some beverages, and enjoy the evening. You'll be able to get the full experience of how all the characters spill over into the second one, especially Yondu.
Michael Rooker played Yondu in the first two installments of the Guardians franchise. If you’ve seen them both, then you know his character goes through some pretty big changes, and that he and Peter Quill both go through a veritable roller coaster of emotions by the end of Vol 2. Based on his comments to Syfy Wire, it sounds like he’s at least trying to prepare people for that, without giving too much away:
There's a big difference from your perspective of him in the first one versus the second. It's good to see them back-to-back and I always let people know that when they ask.
Despite his obvious fondness for Yondu and the Guardians Of The Galaxy movies, Michael Rooker probably won’t be in a position to offer any further advice when Vol. 3 finally arrives. Both he and James Gunn have made it clear he won’t be reprising the role.
Do you agree with Michael Rooker? What’s your favorite way to watch Guardians Of The Galaxy? Let us know in the comments!