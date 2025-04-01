Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Will Poulter Reveals The MCU Characters He’d Love Adam Warlock To Meet, And I’m So Down For This

I would love to see this.

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Where will the Guardians of the Galaxy show up next? As of right now, we have no idea. A brand new roster for the intergalactic team was revealed at the end of James Gunn's Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 , but we haven't heard anything about the group's next adventure, and none of the actors were included in last week's cast announcement for Avengers: Doomsday. Fans are presently waiting for any kind of update about the ragtag heroes – but if it were up to Adam Warlock himself, Will Poulter, he would gladly sign up for a mission that sees the Guardians hook up with Joseph Quinn's Human Torch and the Fantastic Four.

Poulter and Quinn star together in the upcoming action/drama Warfare from directors Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza (which has been earning rave reviews), and during a recent interview with IGN, the former expressed excitement about the possibility of collaborating with the latter again, next time with both actors playing their respective Marvel Cinematic Universe roles. Discussing what could potentially come together in upcoming Marvel movies, Poulter said,

I’m so excited for Joe, and I can’t wait for Fantastic Four. I’d love to come back with Adam Warlock, And if I can cross over with Joe and the Fantastic Four crew, that would be even better.

Fans last had the chance to see Adam Warlock in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 end credits, which revealed that the Guardians are currently being led by Rocket Raccoon (Star-Lord having decided to go back to Earth and spend time with his only living relative). In addition to Warlock, the team also includes Kraglin, Cosmo, Blurp, Groot and Phlya-Vell. We can hope that we'll end up seeing them again in Avengers: Secret Wars, which is scheduled to start production a few weeks after principal photography wraps on Avengers: Doomsday, but nothing has been promised yet.

As for the Guardians and Adam Warlock potentially interacting with the Fantastic Four, the potential of that meetup will be much clearer once Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives this summer. There has been significant suggestion that the film takes place in a parallel reality that is not the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there has been a great deal of speculation that they will be crossing dimensions before the blockbuster's end, making crossovers with other MCU heroes viable.

In addition to Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm a.k.a. The Human Torch, Fantastic Four: First Steps also stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm a.k.a. The Invisible Woman, and Ebon Moss Bachrach as Ben Grimm a.k.a. The Thing. The impressive supporting cast also includes Julia Garner, Ralph Ineson, John Malkovich, Paul Walter Houser and Natasha Lyonne.

We'll have to wait and see if a Guardians of the Galaxy/Fantastic Four team-up ends up happening (it would certainly be logical given that both teams are key within the cosmic realm of blockbuster action), but if you're curious now to see what a Will Poulter/Joseph Quinn team-up looks like, you'll be able to see Warfare when it arrives in theaters everywhere on April 11.

Eric Eisenberg
Eric Eisenberg
Assistant Managing Editor

Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.

