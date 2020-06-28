Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Apparently Cut Two Main Characters During Filming

Leave a Comment
The ‘80s was a time period filled to the brim with would-be classic films, and one of the flicks that stands among the most popular of the decade is Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The John Hughes comedy painted a fun story of a high school slacker who skips school with his best friends and has a day for the ages. Along the way, audiences were also introduced to Ferris’ family – his mother, father and sister Jeanie. However, it turns out the Bueller family was initially set to be a bit bigger.
In a recent episode of his popular YouTube series Reunited Apart, Josh Gad brought together the cast of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The former castmates reminisced on their time working on the movie and even revealed some nice secrets. One of these came from Katie Bueller actress Cindy Picket, who revealed that Ferris and Jeannie were meant to have younger siblings:
If you look in the kitchen scene, their drawings are still on the refrigerator, like these kindergarten drawings. I think it was a little girl and little boy, I think she was older. But yeah, they were cut out.
This may come as a surprise to many, but what’s even more surprising is that there were actually clues to let viewers know that this was to be the case. Aside from the children’s drawings on the fridge, a family photo in Tom Bueller’s office also appears to show to other kids
The addition of other Bueller siblings (and younger ones at that) definitely would’ve changed up the dynamics of the family, and they may have even affect Ferris’ plan to skip school. With two younger siblings around, the charming schemer may have enlisted them to help with his goals. Though if they possessed some of the same traits as their older brother, they likely wouldn’t have helped for free.
There’s a good chance the two wouldn’t have been fixated on busting their brother as Jeanie was. But like their sister, they may have ultimately ended up causing some kind of trouble or physical pain for Ferris’ biggest rival, Dean Rooney.
It’s fun to think about what the film would’ve been like had the siblings remained but, ultimately, it’s probably best that they were cut. One of the focal points of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is the antagonistic relationship between Ferris and Jeanie and how it develops. This also becomes even more vital when you consider that both were the only sibling the other had. With this, adding two more may have taken away from the unique nature of that bond.
At the end of the day, I think most would agree that Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is a fine enough film without the two younger siblings, and cinema is definitely better for John Hughes’ ultimate vision.
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is currently available to stream on Netflix.