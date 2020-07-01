The Lion King: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Disney Animated Movie

Pumbaa Was The First Disney Character To Fart

Flatulence can certainly seem common in kids movies — especially nowadays — but it's not something that has really been seen (or, rather, heard), in too many movies in Disney's extensive, decades-spanning filmography. In fact, it wasn't until 1994's The Lion King that a character actually let one rip in one of their movies. That's right. Pumbaa has that notable distinction of being the first Disney character to fart on-screen in a Disney movie, as it was reported in Noel Botham's oddly-specific 2014 book, How Fast Can You Fart? And Other Weird, Gross, And Disgusting Facts. So, in a way, the moment that Pumbaa loudly passed gas in "Hakuna Matata" was a trendsetter, ushering in a new era of family entertainment where animated movies like Shrek and more felt emboldened to have characters expel wind on-screen.

What a time to be alive?