Avengers: Endgame’s Russo Brothers Explain Why They Love Tom Holland’s Lack Of Star Wars Knowledge

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Spider-Man is one of the most popular Marvel characters of all time, so he's been adapted for the screen countless times throughout the years. Fans were thrilled when Tom Holland's version of Peter Parker joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the actor bringing a sense of youthful naivety and gymnastic abilities to the role. The Russo Brothers introduced the character in Captain America: Civil War, while also featuring him in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Holland is famously lacking in pop culture references like Star Wars, although the directors recently explained why they love that personality quirk as filmmakers.