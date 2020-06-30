Avengers: Endgame’s Russo Brothers Explain Why They Love Tom Holland’s Lack Of Star Wars Knowledge

Leave a Comment
Spider-Man is one of the most popular Marvel characters of all time, so he's been adapted for the screen countless times throughout the years. Fans were thrilled when Tom Holland's version of Peter Parker joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the actor bringing a sense of youthful naivety and gymnastic abilities to the role. The Russo Brothers introduced the character in Captain America: Civil War, while also featuring him in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Holland is famously lacking in pop culture references like Star Wars, although the directors recently explained why they love that personality quirk as filmmakers.
Throughout Spider-Man's five appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Peter Parker is often making pop culture references about "old" movies like Empire Strikes Back or Alien. And it turns out that Tom Holland is similarly unaware of these projects, including the galaxy far, far away. The Russo Brothers recently spoke to why that personality quirk was great to work with. As Anthony Russo explained,
I have to tell you, I actually got really excited when he said he hadn't seen it because the idea was so novel to me and unexpected. I was like, 'This is fantastic.' Tom is a guy whose sensibilities we really admire and value, and it's like, Oh my God, we get to tap into his sensibilities and they're unaffected by Star Wars.
Well, he's got a point. It looks like Tom Holland's similarities to Peter Parker are only another high point to the characterization. What's more, the 24 year-old actor is able to approach material about movies/references without having any preconceived notions or opinions. And that makes him an especially malleable performer for The Russo Brothers.
Anthony Russo's comments come from a recent conversation he and brother/co-director Joe did with ReelBlend co-host Kevin McCarthy. Eventually the subject of conversation turned to their massively successful run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which includes two Captain America movies, in addition to Infinity War and Endgame. Three of those movies featured Tom Holland's Spider-Man, and his various pop culture references. And that lack of Star Wars knowledge is just one of many reasons why the filmmaker enjoyed working with Holland throughout that process.
Tom Holland's version of Spider-Man has been universally acclaimed, despite being proceeded by the likes of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Holland is a more age appropriate version of the hero, with the actor sharing the same sense of naivety as the clueless Avenger. And The Russo Brothers enjoyed working with Holland so much that they'd go on to direct him in the upcoming crime drama Cherry.
The Russo Brothers might have retired from the MCU, but Tom Holland is expected to continue his tenure as Spider-Man, appearing in both the MCU and the recently named Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. And now that Peter Parker's true identity has been revealed to the masses, it might be even harder for the character to catch up on movies.
