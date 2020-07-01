Why The Return Of One Classic Jurassic Park Character Could Be Important To Jurassic World: Dominion

We’re running through both the film and literary iterations of Lewis Dodgson’s life and times in order to explain just why Jurassic World: Dominion’s resurrection of the often memed side character could be more than just grist for the internet to mill some fresh laughs out of. In fact, if Dodgson’s book-bound history is any indication, his return is something that’ll create even more chaos in the world that started with Jurassic Park. First off, let’s start with the most obvious question that some of you may be asking at this moment…