Splash Mountain: 6 Princess And The Frog Elements The Ride's Disneyland And Disney World Redo Needs To Include

"Down in New Orleans"

When the new ride starts up, the first thing it will need to do is set the mood, and that means making the guests feel like they're in 1920s New Orleans. Dr. John's "Down in New Orleans" does that perfectly in The Princess and the Frog, and there's no better way to do the same thing on the ride than with the same song. Most of the Princess and the Frog songs are worthy of returning, but many of them might be difficult to fit in due to the fact that they're so specific to the story, but "Down in New Orleans" works in any situation. Also, Dr. John is awesome and deserves to be a part of Disneyland as much as Tiana does.