The Insane Amount Of Training Joseph Gordon-Levitt Did For Basically One Inception Stunt

'When we did Inception, Joseph Gordon-Levitt trained for 12 weeks to do a four-day stunt sequence because he wanted to do every shot. I want you to do as much of the stunt work as you can. So, I need you to be strong enough to do that. I can’t have you be one of those actors that does one take, two takes and then you’re too tired. I want you to do everything.' So, like that was what he told me to get me to embrace the physical side of the character.