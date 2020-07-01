Justice League Actor Ray Fisher Says Joss Whedon's On-Set Behavior Was 'Gross' And 'Abusive'

What won’t be forgotten, if Ray Fisher has any say, is the way that Joss Whedon reportedly behaved with the cast that he inherited as he attempted to morph Zack Snyder’s Justice League from a serious, adult superhero effort into a more mainstream comic-book blockbuster. I have said before that the task assigned to Whedon was nearly impossible. And is the studio, at the time, really wanted a Justice League movie from Whedon’s vision, they should have stripped the entire movie down to its foundation and allowed him to start over. Whedon delivered two successful Avengers films for Marvel. There's no telling what he might have been able to do with DC's characters if given the proper time and resources.