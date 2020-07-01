Another Marvel Production Is Gearing Up To Start Again After COVID-19 Shutdown

Since Shang-Chi’s pause, the release dates for Marvel’s entire Phase Four has been moved over, starting with Black Widow now coming out this November instead of back in May. The martial arts epic was moved from a February 2021 release to the start of summer. Out of all the delays, Shang-Chi certainly has the closest disadvantage to bounce back from. It faces four months of being on hiatus and just three months of time bought by the studio.