Why Michael Keaton Reprising Batman For The Flash Movie Is A Bad Idea

The confusion only deepens with the possibility that Michael Keaton could return as Batman in The Flash movie, especially since Robert Pattinson’s The Batman is underway. Granted, that Caped Crusader-led movie has already been confirmed to be its own thing, but nevertheless, if Michael Keaton’s Batman were to return in The Flash movie, the assumption is that The Flash will include a multiverse. On the one hand, a multiverse plot could hilariously solve some of the DCEU confusion if it’s done correctly, but multiverses can also become needlessly complicated and complex. This would only add to the deep confusion, opening a can of worms no one really wants.