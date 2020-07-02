Why One Doctor Strange Star Is ‘Very Excited’ To Work With Sam Raimi On The Sequel

I love Sam Raimi, so I'm very excited that he's making a film, the second Doctor Strange. He brings to anything he does, a wealth of imagination and passion. In this genre, he's just one of the seminal figures. I remember seeing Darkman when I was a kid. It was beyond, it's so amazing. So I think he has an incredible mind and I think he's really able to bring that mind into his storytelling in a really unique way, and it's very suited to the world that's been created by Doctor Strange, and I'm very excited to see what he does with that world.