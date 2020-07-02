Why One Doctor Strange Star Is ‘Very Excited’ To Work With Sam Raimi On The Sequel

Leave a Comment
Don’t forget, Marvel’s Phase Four is still coming! Sure we’re waiting a bit longer to see our favorite heroes share the big screen, but the studio is currently gearing up to get back to work. When the next batch of MCU films was announced last summer, many were instantly fired up about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in particular. Since that announcement, some behind-the-scenes changes have been made, but that has only amplified returning actor Chiwetel Ejiofor’s excitement.
The Spider-Man trilogy’s Sam Raimi has taken over for Scott Derrickson as director on the Doctor Strange sequel. Here’s what Chiwetel Ejiofor thinks of the switch-up:
I love Sam Raimi, so I'm very excited that he's making a film, the second Doctor Strange. He brings to anything he does, a wealth of imagination and passion. In this genre, he's just one of the seminal figures. I remember seeing Darkman when I was a kid. It was beyond, it's so amazing. So I think he has an incredible mind and I think he's really able to bring that mind into his storytelling in a really unique way, and it's very suited to the world that's been created by Doctor Strange, and I'm very excited to see what he does with that world.
Yes! It’s awesome how tied to Sam Raimi’s filmmaking Chiwetel Ejiofor is. 1990’s Darkman was an important film to Doctor Strange 2’s upcoming villain, and that respect for the director will only motivate him to offer up a more intriguing performance come 2022. If you remember, the end credits scene of the 2016 introduction to the Master of Mystic Arts had Baron Mordo being revealed as a direct threat to Stephen Strange.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will lean into more horror elements of the comics, a segment of film Sam Raimi is all too familiar with due to his roots in The Evil Dead franchise. Add in his experience with Marvel during the genre’s beginnings as a blockbuster with the Spider-Man films, and he’s a really inspired choice. Ejiofor also pointed out to GamesRadar+ that he's to see how Raimi builds the world of Doctor Strange with his own eye.
It was confirmed just last week by Chiwetel Ejiofor that he’d be returning for the sequel for the sequel, along with Benedict Wong reprising Wong. Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will also be involved in the second Doctor Strange movie following an expanded storyline in her Disney+ series Wandavision coming later this year. Some fans are speculating she’ll be a villain in The Multiverse of Madness as well, but we’ll have to stand by for more details on the Marvel film.
Before that, Chiwetel Ejiofor will star with Charlize Theron in Netflix’s upcoming action flick The Old Guard. The movie coming to streaming on July 10 is based on a graphic novel about secret immortals who have grown weary of protecting the world. Check out what else is new on Netflix in July with CinemaBlend’s list of new releases.