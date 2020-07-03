So Many Hamilton Reaction Tweets Focus On Jonathan Groff’s Spit

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Look, guys, Jonathan Groff is a spitter on stage. He knows it. You know it, and now tons of people watching Hamilton for the first time on Disney+ know it. It’s just a thing he does. Of course, that hasn’t stopped the many reaction tweets to focus on Jonathan Groff’s spit.