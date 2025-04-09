Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Said That Kate And Anthony's Romantic Rain Scene Involved 'A Lot Of Hair Dryers' And I Guess I Shouldn't Be Surprised

While it’s entirely possible that some fans may bemoan the fact that Bridgerton hasn’t been as horny in recent seasons as it was during its blockbuster Season 1 with Daphne and Simon’s Taylor Swift-scored sex-a-thon , I think we can all agree that lots of romance is still on the table as we head into Season 4 with Benedict and Sophie . However, as Season 2 star Simone Ashley tells it, one of Kate and Anthony’s big romantic scenes actually involved “a lot of hair dryers,” and honestly? I really shouldn’t be surprised.

What Did Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley Say About Kate And Anthony’s Romantic Rain Scene In Season 2?

There were a lot of those with a Netflix subscription who tuned in to the hotly anticipated Bridgerton Season 2 and were left quite disappointed by the lack of out-and-out sexytimes on display, considering the number of incredibly sexy scenes in the first season . However, one of the best shows to binge on Netflix still delivered a romance to root for in Simone Ashley’s Kate and Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony. In fact, there are those who firmly believe that Kanthony gave viewers some of the most romantic scenes in their best moments , with all the longing on display.

Now, though, Ashley has revealed that filming the scene where Anthony rescues an unconscious and injured Kate in the rain was far less than romantic, but I suppose I really shouldn’t be shocked. When asked how working on that scene was by Us Weekly , the returning-to-Season-4 star said:

It took a while. From what I remember — because that was years ago — it involved a lot of hair dryers and you just commit to it. We were so dedicated to making sure we got the shots and that they looked as amazing and believable as they could be. So, rain or no rain, we just commit[ed to it].

Sigh…OK, while this certainty doesn’t mean that there’s no romance in the world anymore (there are plenty of things other than this that could point one to that conclusion), and I would never really expect that filming something that comes across as romantic would truly invoke such a feeling in the actors, I certainly hoped there might at least be a sense of doing something magical. But, I know how this works, and I can’t say I’m totally surprised.

Based on what numerous actors have said about working on TV shows/movies, it seems to be a relatively odd process, especially when thinking about the average desk-bound workday, that involves lots of hurry up and wait, and other weirdness. This is likely even more true when it comes to working on anything that’s supposed to come off as being even remotely lovey-dovey. Like the scene in question, which you can remind yourself of, here:

Bridgerton 2x8 Opening Scene - YouTube Watch On

Just when it comes to those on Bridgerton, we’ve already heard about things like how Bailey and Ashley were separated by a partially inflated netball at some points during their characters’ sexytimes, unfortunately forgotten modesty thongs , and working with intimacy coordinators to get everything done. And, the dancing Picture This actress mentioning “hair dryers” means that they probably filmed this more than once and had to get soaking wet, dry off, then get soaking wet again. It’s lucky that neither of them actually got sick from giving us such high romance!

Basically, we should all be incredibly grateful to the actors who deal with less than ideal filming circumstances to help us live out our romantic dreams.