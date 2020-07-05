Kevin Smith Adds Fuel To The Fire Regarding Bad Blood On Joss Whedon's Justice League

There have long been rumors about what went down, both on set and in the editing room, after Joss Whedon took the reins on Justice League following Zack Snyder’s departure. Some said he was instructed to basically redo the movie in its entirety. While the cast was mostly quiet about what actually happened on set, some cast members, like Ray Fisher, have been vocal about the fact that they weren’t pleased with the theatrical cut of Justice League.