Hamilton's Cast Members Recall The Moment They Realized The Musical Was A Huge Deal

I always felt when we were looking out on 46th street – do you remember how that was? There was a sea of people like as far as the eye [can see]. It’s crazy to think about now when the streets are so quiet comparatively. Before the show we had our Ham4Hams, they would pack for a lottery ticket. Then even after the show they would stay. Even if they didn’t have a ticket they would just come sit outside of the stage door and do sing-a-longs… It was mind-blowing. You could not see anything but people all the way down 46th street.