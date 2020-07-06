Judi Dench Is Doing TikTok Videos During Quarantine, Says They 'Saved My Life'

The struggle, as they say, my friends, has been very real for many people in the past few months. We have all been very concerned with several things since mid-March (at least), and considering the fact that two of those things are staying healthy and staying entertained, it's meant finding a variety of ways to eke joy out of every day within the four walls that we call our own. Academy Award winner Judi Dench has discovered TikTok videos as a way to do just that, and, surprisingly, the Cats star says that working on those little clips has actually "saved my life."