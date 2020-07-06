Judi Dench Is Doing TikTok Videos During Quarantine, Says They 'Saved My Life'

Leave a Comment
The struggle, as they say, my friends, has been very real for many people in the past few months. We have all been very concerned with several things since mid-March (at least), and considering the fact that two of those things are staying healthy and staying entertained, it's meant finding a variety of ways to eke joy out of every day within the four walls that we call our own. Academy Award winner Judi Dench has discovered TikTok videos as a way to do just that, and, surprisingly, the Cats star says that working on those little clips has actually "saved my life."
Dame Judi Dench spoke recently to Channel 4 News in England, and was asked about the viral TikTok videos she's been doing with her grandson, Sam Williams, during lockdown. While the social media platform is generally the go-to for quick, goofy dance challenges and other short videos, it turns out that taking part in such silliness has really been helpful for the 85-year-old star of stage and screen. Here's what Dench had to say about her new hobby:
Well, [TikTok] saved my life...It's just that every day is so uncharted. You wake up and you wonder what day it is, and you wonder what date it is, and sometimes what month. And then you think, ‘What do I do today?’ And if the prospect is, ‘Well, what is there to do today?'
Oh, yeah. I am feeling Judi Dench's thinking on this, and I know many of you are, too. Even though staying at home hasn't been that difficult for me (I'm 95% indoor kid), there have still been many days when I've been, say, shocked by the fact that it's Thursday and not Saturday, or aghast at idea that summer is in full swing and I won't be able to go to any concerts this summer or see a single movie in a theater.
Most of us are feeling very antsy at the prospect of continuing to stay at home, and have been for some time. But, it's good to have something akin to a purpose in all of this, and filming TikTok videos with one's grandson is just a good as checking out 23 DVDs from the library in one go during these weirdo times. By the way, if you haven't seen any of Judi Dench's work with Mr. Williams, it's just as adorable as it sounds. Take a look:
I mean, come on! Should Dame Dench decide that she's done with Shakespeare, James Bond movie flashbacks, and other potential franchises, this might be the best next direction for her career. Also, as a slight side note, is her grandson really...Ed Sheeran? It's OK if you don't want to tell us, Judi. We get it.
At any rate, Dench is correct that having something to solidly look forward to right now is incredibly helpful. So, it's a very good thing that her grandson pulled her into his TikTok shenanigans, and she says she'd be willing to keep it up.
[He] made me do it. I had to rehearse all those moves. Don’t just think they come naturally! I hope I’m asked to do more, but of course, I can’t ask for the part.
Awww! If this doesn't make up for Cats in your mind, then I think nothing will. For more on the latest in movie and TV news, including this year's new film releases, stick with CinemaBlend!