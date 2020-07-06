Chris Hemsworth Is Getting Even More Ripped Than Thor For His Hulk Hogan Movie

In his own way, Hulk Hogan was the superhero of the World Wrestling Federation throughout the 1980s and '90s, and so the fact that to get in that kind of shape will require even more than Chris Hemsworth does to be Thor maybe isn't quite all that surprising. On-screen, one is able to enhance and hide physical elements as necessary, but in professional wrestling you're live and in person and so if the muscles aren't real everybody is going to be able to tell.