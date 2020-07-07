5 Avengers: Endgame Moments That Will Really Matter Moving Forward

An MCU with no Iron Man is sure to be a very different place. Will we see a new or existing character take on a role like the one Tony Stark once had? Unlike Sam Wilson picking up Captain America's shield, there's no "heir apparent" here. Will there be a "new Iron Man" or will the MCU find some other way to fill the void? At this point, we just have no idea, but Tony Stark was an important part of the MCU even when he wasn't actually in the movie, the lack of him is sure to be just an important.