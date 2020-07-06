Brad Pitt Is Re-Teaming With Deadpool 2 Director For A Badass Action Movie

Bullet Train is looking to come together quickly, with production being planned to start in the second half of this year – and while that may seem like a risky idea given everything that's happening presently in the world, there is a belief that the basic set-up of the film will allow everything to work without severe risk or difficulty. The trade report notes that the movie being a contained thriller will allow the production to have strong control over the environment in which its shot and make it safe for everyone involved.