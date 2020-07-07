No Time To Die’s Director Explains Why He’s Not Changing The Movie During Delay

No Time to Die was one of the first major film releases to push itself back on the calendar, even before it was clear in the U.S. that theaters would need to close. The movie was pushed back from an April release to November. Many filmmakers would love to be given several extra months before a movie is released. There's an opportunity to complete work that maybe wasn't quite done the way one wanted or to come up with entirely new ideas that might improve things in the edit. However, Cary Fukunaga isn't doing much of anything with No Time to Die.