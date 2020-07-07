After Shia LaBeouf’s Role In The Tax Collector Is Called ‘Brownface,’ David Ayer Defends The Movie

The gist is some people online feel Shia LaBeouf is a miscast for The Tax Collector, which is supposed to follow “tax collectors” who pick up taxes for local gangs, most of which are heavily Latino in the film. Some people even went so far as to call the casting “brownface,” which David Ayer says is not the case, as LaBeouf is playing a white character in the movie. The director noted on Twitter when asked about whether or not the gig is really another case of a white person playing a Latino character: