DC Fans Are Convinced Michael Keaton’s Flash Role Was Teased In Batman Returns

If there’s one thing movie fans are good at, it’s concocting wild theories and conspiracies about their favorite movies. With the news that Michael Keaton might be in talks to reprise his role as Batman in the new Flash movie, DC fans are now convinced this could have been teased all the way back in 1992 with Batman Returns.
Back when Michael Keaton donned the cape and cowl in the early '90s, superhero movies were a rare commodity. Batman existed in his own sole universe. But, on one YouTube Channel, DC fans recently found an Easter egg that apparently shows the Flash making a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in Batman Returns. Check it out:
I have to admit, that does look like an earlier version of the Flash from the comics. But obviously, his appearance in Batman Returns is more of a coincidence than anything else. Still, it could be a fun callback if Michael Keaton does end up appearing in The Flash movie.
Michael Keaton returning as Batman in The Flash has been a topic of fierce debate recently. Plenty of DC fans want it to happen, while others might say him returning to The Flash might be a bad idea. Still, more think all of this could be a plan by DC to set up other movies, like Batman Beyond.
Michael Keaton famously didn’t return to the role of Batman after Batman Returns. At the time, he had been offered $15 million to come back on board, but refused, saying quite simply that the sequel “sucked.” Val Kilmer succeeded him as Batman in Batman Forever, but even he only stuck around for one movie himself.
As time went on, DC fans have long toyed with the idea of Michael Keaton coming back to play an older Batman in a Batman Beyond movie. Some fans even created a poster to show what a movie like that might look like. And if the reports are true, it looks more likely that Michael Keaton could instead appear in The Flash movie directed by Andy Muschietti and starring Ezra Miller. As of now, it’s been long thought that The Flash movie would be a Flashpoint adaptation, a story that deals with time travel and the multiverse.
That would, in theory, help set up the appearance of Michael Keaton’s Batman since in the story the Flash messes with time travel in an attempt to save his mother. Of course, all of this is speculation at this point. We won’t know more until The Flash actually starts filming and enters into post-production which, considering its many delays and directorial changes not to mention current events, could still be far off. But rest assured that CinemaBlend will keep you updated on the latest as more details become public.