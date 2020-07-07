Chris O’Dowd Explains ‘Creative Diarrhea’ Of Gal Gadot’s Infamous ‘Imagine’ Video

At the start of the stay-at-home orders, an intensely more tone deaf celebrity moment (which she has since apologized for) featured Vanessa Hudgens saying it's inevitable “people are going to die,” but that continued shutdowns into the summer months was a “bunch of bullshit.” Tons of celebrities have been hitting record more often while bored in quarantine, while others have been donating to COVID-19 relief. Tom Hanks has been the poster boy for the virus, since he was the first major name to get it while shooting the Elvis Presley biopic in Australia. He recently urged more people to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands, saying “shame on you” if they weren't following guidelines.