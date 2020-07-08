Justice League's Ray Fisher Explains Why He Can't Reveal More About Joss Whedon Accusations Yet

Leave a Comment
With the accusations that director Joss Whedon’s time on the Justice League film was accompanied with “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable behavior,” actor Ray Fisher is in the spotlight to provide more information as to exactly what took place which spurred him to rescind his support of Whedon. Fans would think that, after starting a campaign to bring to light these alleged acts, revelations from Fisher would be more forthcoming, but there’s a pretty important reason he can’t say anything at this time: he’s still under contract with DC and Warner Bros.
Ray Fisher has revealed as much during a recent Instagram livestream, where he fielded questions about not only whether he’d be at the upcoming DC FanDome event, but also if he was outside of the limitations of his Non-Disclosure Agreement. Presumably, the NDA in question is the one that he signed for his time as Cyborg on Justice League, and as Fisher revealed:
No, it is not. I’m still very much under contract, and I’m still very much under [the] non-disclosure agreement. So I’ve got to be very careful about what I say, and how I say it. Otherwise, I could get sued into oblivion. Just a disclaimer there, so the folks who are looking for more specifics in the moment right now, I’m sorry I can't give them to you in the moment right now.
Liability is the keyword of the moment, as Ray Fisher is presumably still under all of his contractual obligations, because of the work he may have to provide for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, as well as the potential solo Cyborg film that’s been in development for a while. While Fisher is definitely looking to pursue accountability for what exactly happened on the set of Justice League, there’s a fair and legal reason he can’t speak up just yet.
With that in mind, Ray Fisher is still definitely looking to talk about his Justice League experience. And though he can’t provide specifics to his fans, and the world at large, just yet, Fisher made the following promise to his followers:
This will take some time. We will get it done. We will win, and then we’ll be able to move on in the world. … I know, at the end of the day, regardless of what it is that I’m able to say or not say in this moment right now, there’s no way that all this stuff does not come to light in some capacity.
You can bet that with a fandom as motivated as the one that brought Zack Snyder’s Justice League into the world, Ray Fisher’s quest to reveal the truth behind the scenes of Justice League won’t find itself silenced at any point in the near future. At this point, it sounds like it’s only a matter of time that separates the world from those stories. Especially when folks like Kevin Smith, who are in the know but aren’t bound by contractual strings themselves, are able to help lay the groundwork in the meantime.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available to the world, on HBO Max, at some point in early 2021.