Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Poster Got The Retro Comic Treatment, And It’s Awesome

Nothing can quite replicate the experience of opening a comic book, but Marvel films certainly have come close over the years as the MCU has been established into the most popular franchise in Hollywood. One of the highlights of Disney’s expanded universe has been Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the John Hughes-esque title Homecoming. The beloved 2017 movie has now been given the retro comic book treatment thanks to a talented artist. Check it below:
Just...wow. This is beautiful. Charleston-based artist John Black posted his rendition of the Spider-Man: Homecoming on his Instagram as part of his own series of art treatments that pay tribute to Marvel films. The reimagining of the movie into a comic book vision features each of the characters in their original designs, such as Tony Stark rocking longer hair and a balding Vulture. He matched the design with an actual poster that was used ahead of its theatrical release.
I don’t know about you, but I didn’t really notice how comic book-y the Spider-Man: Homecoming poster looked until seeing this reimagining. The poster does show the welcome creative liberties Homecoming took with its iconic characters, such as giving MJ a completely new look and making Aunt May way younger.
John Black gave the same treatment to other MCU movies such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow too. You can see his take on Black Panther below:
These are just gorgeous. Makes us want to pick up some of the source material before we head into the highly-anticipated Phase Four of the MCU. Thankfully, Spidey and Black Panther will definitely be returning to the big screen in the near(ish) future with sequels. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will have his own third movie in fall 2021 and the sequel to Black Panther hits theaters in May 2022.
There’s actually a lot of Spider-Man content in store, considering what Sony is planning for its Spider-Man adjacent properties like Venom 2 and Morbius, and a second Into the Spider-Verse film just entered production, with a PS5 video game centering on Miles Morales dropping at the end of the year.
All this amazing fan art is certainly helping us get excited for it. One recently imagined Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin as a live-action Miles Morales, and many artists have been placing Tom Holland in the symbiote suit.
With the future of Spider-Man approaching, Michael Keaton’s previous role in the franchise is certainly an unexpected wildcard at the center of this, since he appeared in the Morbius trailer, and reportedly will play Batman again in The Flash for DC. We’ll keep you updated on everything Marvel, here on CinemaBlend, and be sure to look into our 2020 movie release guide.