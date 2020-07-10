7 Hunger Games Supporting Actors Who Are Crazy Famous Now

Sam Claflin

In the second film Catching Fire, Sam Claflin brought a fan favorite to life by portraying Finnick Odair on the big screen. Unlike the previous two young stars, the actor came to the Hunger Games franchise at a time when he was also joining other big films including Pirates of the Caribbean for 2011’s Stranger Tides and in 2012’s Snow White and the Huntsman. But I’d guess to this day when someone spots Sam Claflin in another project most would name Finnick as their reference point before anyone else. A lot of this has to do with Finnick’s position as a sex symbol in the franchise, but the actor has certainly kept himself busy since Hunger Games in the romance films Love, Rosie, Me Before You, Adrift and Love Wedding Repeat. The actor is gearing up for the release of Enola Holmes where he’ll play Mycroft Holmes to Henry Cavill’s Sherlock and Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola.