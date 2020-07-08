Everything Walt Disney World And Disneyland Are Doing To Keep Guests Safe For Reopening

Leave a Comment
Walt Disney World was the final Disney resort to close its doors in March but it will be back up and running beginning Saturday, July 11, when two of the resort's four theme parks, Magic Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom open their doors, though for smaller than usual crowds. There will certainly be a lot of eyes on both Walt Disney World and Disneyland as they begin to reopen, and so ahead of that reopening Disney Parks has put together an extensive list of all the steps that are being taken to do everything possible to keep guests safe.
Technically, the first big reopening for Disney actually comes tomorrow, July 9, when Downtown Disney, the Disneyland Resort shopping and restaurant district, opens to guests for the first time since March. Disney Springs, the Walt Disney World equivalent, has been open since late May.
Along with the statement, Disney Parks released a video highlighting the major elements of the precautions being taken.
Most of the major points being made in the statement from Disney are things we're aware of, limited capacity, social distancing, and required face coverings. However, the full list of precautions goes far beyond that. For starters, hotel rooms will see extensive cleaning before new guests arrive, but will only see light cleaning every other day during a guests' stay.
There's also a strong focus on how technology can be used to help keep people safe. MagicBands at Walt Disney World can be used to do everything from unlocking your hotel room door to purchasing your meals. The Disney Park apps can be used to order food or even look at menus so that guests don't need to pick up physical menus. Disney is strongly encouraging guests to take advantage of these options. They've always been useful tools, but now they're a bit more than simply useful.
Cast members who are returning to work have received additional training on the new health and safety measures. It's also stated that cast members have received "training on how to help everyone who visits to follow new health and safety measures" which appears to be a very polite way to say that cast members will be making sure that guests keep their face coverings on. You've been warned.
There will also be ample signage to help guests understand what is expected of them and a special group of cast members will also be on hand to answer questions.
Disney certainly understands that a lot of people are going to be more than a little apprehensive about returning to a place like Disneyland or Walt Disney World. Disney Parks have a reputation for customer service that is nearly unrivaled. For better or worse people are going to expect to be taken care of, and with everything the parks are doing, it certainly seems like Disney Parks are going to try to do everything they can.
Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort opens July 8. Magic Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom open at Walt Disney World on July 11. Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios follow on July 15.