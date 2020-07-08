Everything Walt Disney World And Disneyland Are Doing To Keep Guests Safe For Reopening

Walt Disney World was the final Disney resort to close its doors in March but it will be back up and running beginning Saturday, July 11, when two of the resort's four theme parks, Magic Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom open their doors, though for smaller than usual crowds. There will certainly be a lot of eyes on both Walt Disney World and Disneyland as they begin to reopen, and so ahead of that reopening Disney Parks has put together an extensive list of all the steps that are being taken to do everything possible to keep guests safe.