Hamilton Star Christopher Jackson Reveals ‘Personal’ Moment In The Disney+ That Surprised Him

But that's the beauty of Hamilton on Disney+. It doesn't simply give us the performance, it captures it in ways that even being in the theater cannot. We get close-ups of the performers that the front row can't see, showing the real emotion the actors put into the performance. The camera can give us these angles, like the one that shows us Washington here, that we might otherwise overlook. Whether you've seen the show before or listened to the soundtrack 1000 times, there's still reason to see Hamilton as a film because it's still a unique experience.