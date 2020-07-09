Hellboy’s Ron Perlman Explains Why He Hasn’t Seen The Remake Yet

As a story for Guillermo del Toro’s proposed threequel to his Hellboy trilogy was already worked out on paper, it could be as simple as a couple of phone calls to get that movie into the pipeline. But since it doesn’t look like that’s happening any time soon, not only will you probably never see Ron Perlman interested in Hellboy’s cinematic future ever again, you’ll probably never see Perlman playing a superhero role ever again. So you can watch the 2019 version of Hellboy all you want, just don’t expect Ron Perlman to RSVP to any potential watch parties you may have planned in the coming weeks.