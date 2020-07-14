9 Interesting Midsommar Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know

Jack Reynor Advocated For His Own Nude Scenes In Midsommar

One of the more shockingly authentic details of the film, however, depicts Jack Reynor's character, Christian (a.k.a. "Boyfriend of the Year"), at his most "naked" in Midsommar, which he believed was an absolute must to take as literally as possible as often possible. While the nude scenes were included in Ari Aster's original script, the Irish actor personally insisted on emphasizing him going full frontal, seeing it as "an opportunity to take a character who exhibits a lot of archetypal male characteristics — like male toxicity — who has all of the stuff stripped away from him through the course of the film and then ultimately finds himself in this situation which is kind of the ultimate humiliation," as he said to Variety.

It is no wonder why Reynor celebrated his return from that taxing production in well-deserved, booze-swilling bliss afterward.