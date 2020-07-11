Dwayne Johnson Sends Sweet Message To Fans After Jumanji Hits New Box Office Milestone

Leave a Comment
Jumanji: The Next Level made quite a splash when it hit theaters at the end of 2019. The film managed to satisfy fans of the first two installments and would go on to become one of the most profitable films of the year. Now, months later, the film has actually hit yet another box office milestone. With this, Dwayne Johnson has taken to social media to deliver a kind message to the fans.
This past week, Jumanji: The Next Level crossed the $800 million mark globally, per Deadline. After receiving the news, Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to share the headline. He also thanked everyone who went out to see the movie and promised that he and the rest of Jumanji’s cast and crew will work to make the sequel the best film yet. Check out his post for yourself down below:
When it comes to his projects, Dwayne Johnson has never strayed away from looking at the box office numbers, and he’s always eager to reach out to his fans. So seeing him express his gratitude for their support of Jumanji: The Next Level shouldn’t come as a surprise. Still, it’s nice to see him take the time to give them a shout-out.
Jumanji: The Next Level originally had a strong start at the box office, as the film debuted with a near $60 million haul, making it the top film at the box office that weekend. The Sony-produced feature would eventually become the tenth highest grossing film of 2019. And even after theaters closed down following the start of the global health crisis, the film was still screened at drive-ins, which heavily contributed to it hitting $800 million. With all of this taken into consideration, one can definitely understand why another Jumanji film is currently in development.
Following their latest adventure, The Next Level appeared to be setting up a relatively quiet future for the four teen leads. However, after a mechanic tampers with the game console, it seems the game will now collide with the real world.
Specific story details have yet to be revealed about the next film, but the cast is already speculating on the storytelling ramifications this new development could have. They’re particularly interested in seeing if in-game avatars like Dr. Smolder Bravestone and Ruby Roundhouse will enter the real world as well.
In addition to adding new elements to the franchise, there’s also the matter of how the series will continue to connect to Robin Williams’ original film. The Next Level contained a major link to that movie, and even more connections could be established moving forward.
Whatever happens, as Dwayne Johnson promises, you can bet the cast and crew are going to try to give audiences something they’ve never seen with Jumanji 4. And we’ll be waiting intently to see how it pans out.