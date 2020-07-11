That Time William Shatner Advised Patrick Stewart To Wear Silk Stockings While Filming Star Trek Generations

The movie is not exactly the most celebrated entry in Star Trek canon, but watching the pair of captains interact with one another makes it worth it for any OG fan of the franchise. It also served as a way to close the chapter on Captain Kirk’s tenure and pass along the torch at the same time. In Generations, Picard enters a place called the “Nexus” where he is surrounded by an illusion of an ideal life and family where he finds Kirk residing as well. The pair then work together to get the bad guy -- Soran.