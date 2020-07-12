How Many Walt Disney World Fans Actually Showed Up To The Magic Kingdom And Animal Kingdom On Opening Day

Disney World has instituted strict guidelines to attempt to minimize the spread of COVID-19. That means, among other things, that all attendees are required to have their temperatures taken prior to entry and to practice physical distancing and wear masks while inside the park. Disney World cast members (employees) are also required to follow these guidelines, and many of them wore face shields as well. There are also stations with hand sanitizer available outside each attraction. And, just in case fans didn’t realize just how different things are, there are also copious signs posted throughout the park that reinforce these rules.