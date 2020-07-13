Even Lin-Manuel Miranda Has A New Appreciation For Hamilton After Watching It On Disney+

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton became a pop culture sensation when it arrived on Broadway back in 2015. Since then the cast of leading actors have all become household names in their own right, while the show continues to run on the great white way and through various tours. Now Disney+ subscribers can be in the room where it happens thanks to the Hamilton movie, which is a filmed version of the stage play that was captured back in 2016. And even Miranda himself has moments of surprise when watching the massively popular streaming film.