Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis And More React To The Movie’s Delay

Moving the release date of Halloween Kills was such a tough decision. The entire cast and crew have been so excited to share it with the world. But, we all believe it's the right thing to do, as we want the film to be seen in the best format possible. I know that this will be disappointing for Halloween fans. We've always cherished their support and love for the franchise. We hope they'll agree that given the current circumstances, it's the best decision, and that the film will be well worth the wait.