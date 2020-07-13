Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis And More React To The Movie’s Delay

Leave a Comment
The horror genre has been in the midst for a renaissance for years now, to the delight of moviegoers. In addition to thrilling unique projects hitting theaters, some classic horror properties have also seen new life. Chief among them is 2018's Halloween, which was directed by David Gordon Green and produced by Blumhouse. The movie ignored previous sequels and broke records at the box office, while also helping to kickstart a new trilogy. The next installment Halloween Kills has been pushed back a year due to global health concerns, and Jamie Lee Curtis and other crew members have expressed their disappointment just like the rest of us.
Following the success of Blumhouse's Halloween, two more movies were ordered: Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, which will be released two Octobers in a row. But with the future of movie theaters currently up in the air, the first sequel has already been pushed back a calendar year. Jamie Lee Curtis plays the iconic Laurie Strode in the slasher franchise, and posted her disappointment about Halloween Kills' delay, saying:
Laurie Strode has spoken. Jamie Lee Curtis is basically the OG scream queen, and gave a stunning, emotional performance in the 2018 Halloween movie. Fans are eager to see what comes next for the character in Halloween Kills, which will pick up directly after the events of the last film. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait a year longer than expected to pick up the story on Michael Myers' rampage through Haddonfield.
Jamie Lee Curtis posted her response to the Halloween Kills delay over on her personal Twitter page. The Knives Out actress clearly thinks very highly of the upcoming sequel, which is sure to be exciting but also make the wait feel all the more painful for fans. Still, Curtis' assessment that the upcoming slasher is a "masterpiece" is the type of tease that will help anticipation for Halloween Kills last another twelve months.
Of course, Jamie Lee Curtis isn't the only person who has posted about Halloween Kills delay. Actress Andi Matichak who plays Laurie's granddaughter Allyson also echoed Curtis' statements, simply posting "It’ll be worth the wait..." Producer Malek Akkad shared his own thoughts on the upcoming Halloween sequel's new release date, saying:
Moving the release date of Halloween Kills was such a tough decision. The entire cast and crew have been so excited to share it with the world. But, we all believe it's the right thing to do, as we want the film to be seen in the best format possible. I know that this will be disappointing for Halloween fans. We've always cherished their support and love for the franchise. We hope they'll agree that given the current circumstances, it's the best decision, and that the film will be well worth the wait.
Halloween Kills' contents remain a mystery for another year and change, but everyone involved in the sequels' production have echoed that said wait will be ultimately be worth it. This includes Malek Akkad's comments to HalloweenMovies. After all, the movie is nearly complete, so they've likely all seen the current cut of Halloween Kills ahead of its (cancelled) release. The movie's first footage was recently released alongside the schedule change, check it out below.
As if waiting two years wasn't long enough, Halloween fans will have to keep their patience and nerve for a bit longer before Halloween Kills finally arrives in theaters. But the cast and crew's excitement in the upcoming movie and the above clip shows how thrilling the upcoming slasher will be. Plus, there's a killer cast being brought together to tell the story.
As shown in the clip, Halloween Kills directly follows up on the events of the last film. While Laurie, Allyson, and Karen were able to survive their encounter with Michael Myers, they fail to truly kill him. As a result, the survivors from The Shape's attack from the original 1978 Halloween will assemble to fight off the masked villain once and for all.
Unfortunately, John Carpenter's recent tease about Halloween Kills' body count seems to indicate much of the movie's cast won't make it out alive. Joining the trio of Strode women are actors Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, and Charles Cyphers will reprise their roles from the original Halloween, while actors Anthony Michael Hall and Robert Longstreet will play adult version of Tommy Doyle and Lonnie Elam respectively.
Halloween Kills is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 15th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.