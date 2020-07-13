Jurassic World: Dominion’s Sam Neill Teases The Sequel’s Scares

Leave a Comment
There are few movie franchises quite as iconic as Jurassic Park. Steven Spielberg pushed filmmaking boundaries with his original 1993 movie, and the property was given new life thanks to the Jurassic World franchise. The generations of fans are eager to see the current trilogy wrap up with Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion, which will reunite the new cast with the trio of OG stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill. The latter actor has been open about his excitement for the upcoming blockbuster, and now Naill is teasing the various scares that will come throughout the course of its runtime.
The Jurassic franchise has always featured a thrilling mixture of practical and visual effects which are used to bring the various dinosaurs to life. The dinos are both beautiful and utterly terrifying depending on the scene, with the humans often trying their best to survive each encounter with the genetically altered creations. Sam Neill was recently asked about why his character Alan Grant would get back into the fray in Jurassic World: Dominion after barely surviving two previous adventures, to which he said:
That’s a good question. I can’t give anything away, but a real-life dinosaur is a compelling thing to someone who has devoted his life to them. There will be screaming. We know this.
Well, that's delightfully cryptic. It looks like Alan Grant will be appearing in Jurassic World: Dominion out of the character's necessity. He is an expert on paleontology, and with the dinosaurs no longer confined to Isla Nublar and living among us, the character's intentions are clear. But he should also expect to be scared as hell throughout the course of the upcoming sequel's runtime.
Sam Neill's comments to The Guardian provides an answer to one of the countless questions currently surrounding Jurassic World: Dominion. Moviegoers are eager to see how and why the original trio of Jurassic Park heroes gets involved in the new adventure. Neill has been sharing small tidbits of information, which have only helped to build anticipation for Colin Trevorrow's upcoming threequel.
Jurassic World: Dominion's story might be kept under wraps for the time being, but Sam Neill's various teases are helping to paint a picture regarding the return of Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm. While Jeff Goldblum previously returned in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but in a very limited role. But according to Neill's previous comments, the OG trio will have meaty roles and be seen throughout the entirety of Dominion.
With the move gearing up to continue filming, Jurassic World: Dominion is currently expected to arrive in theaters on June 11th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.