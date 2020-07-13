Jurassic World: Dominion’s Sam Neill Teases The Sequel’s Scares

There are few movie franchises quite as iconic as Jurassic Park. Steven Spielberg pushed filmmaking boundaries with his original 1993 movie, and the property was given new life thanks to the Jurassic World franchise. The generations of fans are eager to see the current trilogy wrap up with Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion, which will reunite the new cast with the trio of OG stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill. The latter actor has been open about his excitement for the upcoming blockbuster, and now Naill is teasing the various scares that will come throughout the course of its runtime.