Pictures Of The Alleged Poop Amber Heard Took In Johnny Depp's Bed Have Emerged

It’s a circus, to be sure, and it cannot be stated enough that the stories being reported are all allegations from either side of the aisle. Whether the full truth behind Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s tempestuous relationship will ever be seen by the public at large is yet to be seen. But obviously, when it comes to discussing the various ins and outs of such things, it’s best to be extremely careful. It was a libel suit that started this whole mess, and either Heard or Depp could keep things going if they feel that they aren’t being properly represented in the court of public opinion.