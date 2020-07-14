Wait, Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Divorce Still Isn't Finalized Yet?

Leave a Comment
About four years ago, the process that saw the start of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce took place, with the former power couple splitting in 2016. Their lives have taken different paths, and so have their careers, but apparently the bonds between Pitt and Jolie aren’t totally dissolved just yet. As it turns out, their divorce hasn’t been finalized, and it’s all because of current events.
The news came from Us Weekly, who stated that the divorce proceedings have been impacted by the fact that courts are operating at a much slower pace. So while Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are considered single, there are still some issues to be settled on the legal end of things. Thankfully, the pair have been reported as friendly, and looking to seek the best resolution for themselves and their family of six children.
Another promising development is the fact that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are having visits in her home, so that Pitt is able to see the children himself during the current pandemic. Coming off of a years-long process that’s seen custody agreements, child support drama, and other pitfalls and perils, it’s at least good to know that the pair of A-list actors are able to keep things together amicably, while the courts work out the details of their dissolved marriage.
Judging by interviews given by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in the past couple of years, their attitude towards their current situation has been one of a very mature response to a situation that can sometimes get to uncomfortable lengths. It’s even more refreshing to see this sort of cooperation in light of other couples, like Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, who are going through their own relationship drama that has involved some rather wild stories.
Divorce is never an easy matter, especially when the process of finalizing the proceedings gets slowed down. But with the attitudes on display between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, this complication looks like it’s merely one of the legal variety, with their family being as happy as possible during such times. Out best wishes go out to the Jolie/Pitt family during this extended process of negotiation, and here’s hoping that the final phases can begin to give them closure.
In terms of their professional commitments, you can next hear Angelina Jolie’ voice in the cast of Disney+’s The One and Only Ivan, which is set to debut on August 14th. As for Brad Pitt, he’ll next be seen in director David Leitch’s new action film Bullet Train, which is currently awaiting the go ahead for production at some point in the near future.