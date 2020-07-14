Joel McHale Reveals Why He Had To Sign On For Kevin James' New Movie Where King Of Queens Star Plays A Neo-Nazi

In the recent flick that has become one of the few movies to find a theatrical release at select drive-in movie theaters, Lulu Wilson plays the titular role of Becky, a preteen who is brought to a remote cabin by her dad (played by Joel McHale) over the weekend in an effort to bond with her. However, when she gets there, she learns he is planning to get remarried, and his to-be wife and son are on the trip with them.