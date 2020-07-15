Viola Davis Reflects On The Help Once More, Why She Still Regrets It

Since its release in 2011, The Help has generated a number of mixed reviews from critics and the general public, and analysis of the film has only increased over the past few months. Not only have film analysts been critical of the movie, but even some members of its cast have questioned its merits. Viola Davis has been particularly vocal about the film and has admitted that she regrets taking on the role of maid Aibileen Clark. Now, the Oscar-winning actress is doubling down on why she wishes she hadn’t joined the project.