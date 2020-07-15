Jon Hamm Is Making A New Fletch Movie With A Cool Director

According to Deadline, Jon Hamm has signed on to star and produce in Fletch as a full-length feature. Like the Chevy Chase films in the '80s, this Fletch movie will be based on the mystery novels by Gregory McDonald about an investigative reporter. In this specific case, Jon Hamm’s Fletch will be based on Gregory McDonald’s second novel Confess, Fletch, where the title character gets involved in a case with multiple murders and he’s the prime suspect. On top of that, he has to find his fiancée’s stolen art collection.